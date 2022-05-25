HARDINSBURG — Charles Louis Goff III, 91, of Falls of Rough, died May 23, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He was a member of Corinth Baptist Church, a veteran of the United States Army, and a retired territory manager for Vermeer Manufacturing.
Survivors: son, Robert Goff, and daughters, Betty Rose Nash, Theressa Hinton, and Frances Miller.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Corinth Baptist Church in McQuady. Burial: McQuady Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Crusade for Children.
