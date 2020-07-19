Charles M. Payne, 80, of Owensboro died Friday, July 17, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Daviess County on September 1, 1939, to the late Charles Garfield Payne and Mary Bell Miller Payne. Charles was retired from Kenergy and was a member of Owensboro Christian Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Jo Ann Payne, on March 12, 2016; a sister, Mary Margaret Owen; a brother, James Payne; and brothers-in-law, Jay Norris and Dennis Bartlett.
Survivors include his son, David Payne (Eva) of Owensboro; daughter, Debbie Beyke (Bob) of Owensboro; grandchildren, Jerrod Beyke (Sara), Tony Beyke, Zach Payne (Christina Woods) and Lori Boone (Terry); great-grandchildren, Taylor Beyke, Alyssa Beyke, Bree Peach, Blaire Boone, Blayne Boone, and Ashtyn Payne; a brother, Jerry Payne (Joni); sisters, Gayle Holland, Pat Norris and Janet Bartlett; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staffs of Comfort Keepers and Heartford House for the love and care extended to Charles and our family.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
