BEAVER DAM — Charles Maiden, 79, of Beaver Dam, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, surrounded by his family at his residence under the care of Hospice of Ohio County. He was a retired coal miner.
Survivors include his wife, Patty Maiden; six children, Scott (Donna) Maiden, Amanda (Joey) Dockery, Barry Maiden, Gary (Ann) Maiden, Shannon Bryant, Debbie Mayes, and Sherry Duff.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Fairview Cemetery in Horse Branch. Visitation: From 10 a.m. Wednesday until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Commented