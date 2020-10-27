LEWISPORT — Charles Mallory “Charlie” Hagan, 87, of Lewisport, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Heartland Villa Center. He was born Aug. 28, 1933, to Bryan and Bessie Oliver Hagan.
He graduated in 1953 from Lewisport Consolidated High School. He received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, serving from 1953 to 1955. He worked as an electrician and retired from General Electric Co. in Owensboro, Big Rivers Electric Corp. in Hawesville and Hagan’s Electrical in Lewisport. He was a member of the Lewisport United Methodist Church. His past hobbies included restoring antique tractors and competing in antique tractor pulls. He was an avid fan of University of Louisville basketball, St. Louis Cardinals baseball and the WWE. He was a past president of the Lewisport Lions Club and one of the founding members of the Hancock County Parks and Recreation Board at the development of Vastwood Park.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Russell, John and Sam Hagan; sisters Vivian Lambert, Pauline Morris, Jessie Martin, Mary Miller, Beatrice McNelis, Thelma Howard and Margaret Powell; and two infant sons, Charles Randall and James Brent Hagan.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Josephine “Josie” Hagan; his daughter, Pam Hagan; adopted son, Larry Holm; a sister-in-law, Ann Hagan; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home with burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Charlie’s family will be greeting friends from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Share your memories and condolences with the family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
The family wishes to express their thanks and gratitude to the staff at Heartland Villa Center for the care given to Charlie/Daddy over the last several months.
The family suggests expressions of sympathy be made by donating to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Shriners Hospital for Children or Hancock County Animal Shelter.
