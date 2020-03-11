CALHOUN — Charles Mann Sr., 91, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Charles Mann was born Oct. 28, 1928, in Shepherdsville to the late Jesse and Linnie Comstock Mann and was married to the former Nancy Merle Stratton on June 10, 1950. Charles retired from Green River Steel Corp. in Owensboro and later worked at TVA, Paradise Plant and delivered hearses and limousines for Musters all across the country. He was a member and trustee of Calhoun Holiness Church and a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels.
Charles enjoyed his daily walks around Calhoun and would always walk over the Calhoun bridge on Sundays and all holidays. He enjoyed reading the Bible, gardening, homemade ice cream and building things in his workshop. His favorite workshop project was the handmade windmill, which his family donated to Myer Creek Park after his house was sold. Charles was recently inducted into the Riverside Hall of Fame Café and would always end his conversations with both “Toodaloo” and “Say your prayers.” In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Nancy Merle Mann, who died May 7, 2011. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, J.W., Leon, his twin Carl and Paul Mann; and his sisters Mattie Albin, Beulah Vandiver and Margaret Gailey.
Survivors include two daughters, Lavonda Mann-Edds (Hubert) and Tonya Mann DeWitt (Doc), both of Owensboro; two sons, Charles Mann Jr. (Bobbi) of Louisville and Terry Mann (Darlene) of Calhoun; seven grandchildren, Stacy Edds-Elllis (Clay), Alex Edds (Kayla), Jami Stuchbury (Rob), Lesley Lynch (Andrew), Kelsey Peacock (Jared), Dylan Mann and Kennedy Howard (Zack Hayden); four great-grandchildren and one arriving very soon; and a sister, Pauline DeArk of Utica, Indiana.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Tony St. Clair officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Charles’ family from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The Charles Mann Sr. family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Sunshine Girls at Beulah General Baptist Church. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
