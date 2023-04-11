Charles Matthew “Matt” McGary, 55, of Philpot, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro Nov. 20, 1967, to the late Albert “Al” McGary and Sharon Bland McGary. Matt was a graduate of Western Kentucky University and worked many years at the family business, Package Ice Co., and more recently at Kimberly-Clark. He enjoyed NASCAR, hunting, fishing, playing cards, sports, camping, and traveling, but most of all he loved spending time with his wife and kids.
Matt was soft-spoken, but also loved to engage in a playful debate with those he knew well, sometimes switching sides mid-discussion “just to see if you were paying attention.” People always knew that if they called Matt, he would drop everything to help, but he was also the kind of person who would find ways to help without being asked. He wouldn’t hesitate to surprise you with a home-cooked meal, pull out a stuck lawn mower, or change your tire on the side of the road. He was a beloved son, husband, father, brother, and friend.
Matt is survived by his wife of 25 years, Tracy McGary; his children, Bryson McGary and Ashlyn McGary; his siblings, Kenneth McGary of Owensboro, David McGary and wife, Yvonne, of Philpot, and Cheryl McGary Cobb and husband, Jared, of Nashville, Tennessee; his nieces, Scarlett Cobb and Vivian Cobb; and his nephews, Austin McGary, Kenneth “Andy” McGary, and Graham Cobb.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Memories and condolences for the family of Matt McGary may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented