Charles Michael “Mike” Shoemaker, 64, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022. He was born in Owensboro June 10, 1958, to the late Charles Leon Shoemaker and Mary Ruth Yates Shoemaker. Mike went and rested high on that mountain with our Lord Jesus Christ. He is at peace now.
He went to school at Owensboro Catholic High School with a cherished aunt, Mary Rose Shoemaker. He worked at Pogue Standard Station when he was younger, and also worked at Green River Steel with his dad and brothers. He loved going to the lake to fish and antique cars.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Shoemaker Isbell, February 26, 2020.
Mike is survived by his siblings, Shirley Shoemaker Brown, Andy Shoemaker, Leon Shoemaker, Mary Shoemaker Bray, Martha Shoemaker Timmons, and Kenny Shoemaker, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private ceremony at St. Alphonsus Church in West Louisville.
Gone but not forgotten.
Commented