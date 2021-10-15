CENTRAL CITY — Charles Milton Gossett, 91, of Central City, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at his home. He was a shift supervisor for Kentucky Utilities, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and a U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Beck Gossett; children Charles H. Gossett, Kenny Gossett, Jennifer Reynolds and Belinda Ashton; brothers Bobby Gossett and Joe Gossett; and sister Elaine Chester.
Graveside service: 11 a.m. Monday at Shavers Chapel Cemetery, Bremen with burial to follow.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented