Charles “Monty” Montgomery Winstead Jr., 48, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, at his home. Born July 20, 1973, in Muhlenburg County, he is the son of Charles M. Winstead, Sr. and Rosetta Pointer Winstead. He was a cashier for Rural King.
He leaves behind his parents, Charles & Rosetta Winstead; his life partner, Jeffery Dennis; brothers William C. Winstead and George F. Windstead; sisters Michelle L. Winstead and Tammy M. Winstead-Belt; and several nieces, nephews and a great-niece.
Care is entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
