SACRAMENTO — Charles Morton Miller, 84, of Sacramento, died at 3:02 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville. He was born May 29, 1936, in Millport. He was a self-employed cabinetmaker. He was a member of Carpenters Local Union 1596.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Miller and Nora Mae Hickerson Miller; and brother Norman Miller.
He is survived by his son, Stephen Miller of Missouri; sister Barbara (Douglas) Rickard of Sacramento; one niece; and one nephew.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at West School House Cemetery in Sacramento with burial to follow. The Rev. Bill Lee will be officiating.
Family and Friends who are attending the graveside service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
