Charles Newton, 88, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 25, 2022, surrounded by his family. The Daviess County native was born October 16, 1933, to the late Walter and Bee Ann Newton. Charles married the love of his life, Bessie “Ann” Ball, August 2, 1952. They met when they were 13 at English Baptist Church where his grandfather pastored, and they corresponded through high school then married after graduation. They remained devoted to one another for 67 years until Ann’s passing in January 2020. Charles spent the last three years living near his daughter in Greenwood, Indiana but was otherwise a lifetime resident of Owensboro.
Charles served in the U.S. Army and was a graduate of Brescia College. He was an officer for the Owensboro Police Department but mostly worked for over 30 years as a Chemical Engineer for G.E. and MPD. Charles and his wife also owned the McKinney Piano and Organ Company before selling it in 1980. He was an active member of Third Baptist Church. After retirement, Charles enjoyed spending time in his newly built workshop, finding bargains at flea markets, and having breakfast with Ann and friends at Cracker Barrel.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Traci (Chris) Woolery of Greenwood, Indiana, and his two granddaughters, Kara Renee Foster and her husband, William, and Amanda Nicole Woolery.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in English Baptist Church Cemetery in Ammons. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to English Baptist Church, 288 Ammons Church Road, Stephensport, KY 40170 or Third Baptist Church, 527 Allen St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Charles may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented