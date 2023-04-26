RICHLAND, INDIANA — Charles “Charlie” Omega Louden, 52, of Richland, Indiana, died Saturday, April 22, 2023, at his home surrounded by family. Charlie attended Bethel Christian Center and The Refuge.
Survivors: daughter, Katlyn Louden; son, Spencer Louden; and siblings, Debbie (David) Hall, Mary (James) Gibson, Carla (Frank) Sebree, and Melissa (Ken) Matthies.
Service: Noon Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Bethel Christian Center.
