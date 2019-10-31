Charles Paten "C.P." Mallory, 94, of Owensboro, went to his Heavenly home Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 15, 1925, in Muhlenberg County to the late Beauchamp and Crecie Jones Mallory. C.P. retired from Ashland Oil, where he worked as a station operator and was a proud U.S. Army veteran serving during World War II. He was a charter member and deacon emeritus of Crosspointe Baptist Church. C.P. was a craftsman woodworker and enjoyed playing his mandolin and guitar. He was a legend and mentor in the bluegrass community and enjoyed his family gatherings.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, May Ferrell Mallory, in 2018; and sister Gustava Hudnell.
He is survived by his son, Brent Mallory (Suzanne) of Owensboro; two daughters, Gwen Poston (Tom) and Pam Clark (Tom), both of Owensboro; two grandchildren, Brian Mallory and Emily Poston; great-granddaughter Olivia Buford; three step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; niece Joann Rich; special family friends Martha Farris and Bridget Muniz; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Crosspointe Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Special thanks to his caregivers, Melody Isbill, and grandson, Brian, for their loving care.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Crosspointe Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 21705, Owensboro, KY 42304-1705 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented