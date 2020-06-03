Charles Patrick Gray, 60, of Owensboro, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Brescia University. He was born June 13, 1959 in Hawaii to Charles Caswell and Mary Bonnie Fitzgerald Gray. He was employed at Brescia University where he worked as a custodian. Patrick was an avid UK fan, loved fishing and tinkering with small engines.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shannon Bunch Gray; and father, Charles Caswell Gray.
He is survived by a daughter, Sabrina Gray; mother, Mary Bonnie Gray; sister, Theresa Charlene Gray; brother, Matthew Scott Gray (Nicole); nephews, Christopher Abshier (Natalie) and Nicholas, Andrew and Daniel Gray; and two great-nephews, Charles and Oliver Abshier.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Prayers will follow at 7 p.m. with limited seating due to current health and safety directives. Prayer service will be live-streamed at www.davis
Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. Private burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davis
