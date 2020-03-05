Charles R. Alvey, 78, of Owensboro, passed away March 3, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro on March 18, 1941, to the late Elmer and Anna Alvey. Charles was a hard worker. He retired from Century Aluminum after working years on the potline. He enjoyed watching baseball, NASCAR, UK basketball and was a fan of the Atlanta Braves. You might have also seen him on his visits to the casino in Evansville. He was a member of the United Steel Workers Local 9443 in Owensboro. Charles loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Charles was also preceded in death by his wife, Rose Ellen Alvey; and siblings Patsy Roach, Bill Alvey and Doug Alvey.
He is survived by his children, Susan Alvey, Tony Alvey (Julie) and Dwayne Alvey; grandchildren Sara Reed (Shane), Matthew Pogue (Jordan), Kyle Alvey (Megan), Sue Ellen Lindsey (Mike), Brandy Guyette and Ashley Dyer (Chris); 11 great-grandchildren and one more on the way; and siblings Kathy Wilson (Gary) and Tim Alvey (Dena).
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will take place at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and after noon Friday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences for the family Charles R. Alvey may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented