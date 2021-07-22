Charles Ray Barnett, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro on July 21, 1943, to the late Cecil Virgil Sr. and Mary Rose Roby Barnett. Charles worked in sanitation for LJ Purcell for 10 years. He attended West Point Baptist Church and Eaton Memorial Church. Charles liked staying busy and doing mechanic work. In his free time, he enjoyed watching Westerns and listening to country music.
Along with his parents, Charles was preceded in death by seven siblings.
Charles is survived by his wife of 46 years, Doris Barnett.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Barnett.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Charles Ray Barnett and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented