Charles Ray Evans, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Owensboro to the late Onis and Polly Daniel Evans.
Mr. Evans was a U.S. Army veteran. He retired from Kentucky Employment Services where he had served as a teacher and trainer. He previously had a career as a professional licensed surveyor, having worked for the City of Owensboro Engineering Department for twenty-two years and operating Evans Surveyors for nine years. In his spare time Charles was an airplane enthusiast.
He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church where he belonged to the Maverick Sunday School Class. Charles also served as a song leader at many local Baptist churches over the years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, James, Marion and Eugene Evans.
Charles is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce J. Evans; daughters, Fonda Clark (Mark), of Oxford, Mississippi, and Beth Penrod (Donnie), of Philpot; grandchildren, Dakota Penrod, Logan Penrod, Steffan Clark, Karly Clark and Christian Clark; great-grandchildren, Mikey, Ryan and Emily Clark; a brother, Thurman Evans (Glenda); and many nieces and nephews.
A public drive through visitation is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A funeral service with limited attendance will also be held. The number of those attending the funeral service for Mr. Evans shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heartford House, C/o Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
