LEWISPORT — Charles Ray Hamilton, 78, of Lewisport, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Heartford House. He was born in Owensboro May 5, 1944, to the late Charlie R. and Beatrice Turner Hamilton. Charles retired from Dal-Tile after 40-plus years of service. He enjoyed going on drives, reading his Bible, and collecting cards, coins, and antiques and was a hobby mechanic.
Survivors include his children, Jonathan (Casandra) Hamilton, Rhonda (Wayne) Wheatley, Debbie Hamilton (Alan) Hill, and Donna Faye (J.R. Hodskins) Hamilton; eight grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and sisters, Leona (Melvin) Young and Dorothy (Clyde) Brown.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel, with the burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Heartford House.
Share your memories and condolences with his family at https://www.gibsonandsonfh.com/.
Commented