HOPKINSVILLE — Charles Rayburn Greene, 86, of Hopkinsville, died at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Greene was born May 6, 1935, in Muhlenberg County. He was retired from Western Kentucky 2-Way Radio, where he was a two-way radio technician. He was also a member of Church Street General Baptist Church. Mr. Greene enjoyed singing gospel music and was a member of The Revelations. He was a handyman who loved piddling.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Les and Ola Greene; aunt and uncle who raised him, Ellis and Maurine Gish; and great-granddaughters Kayli and Karli Greene.
He is survived by his wife, Imogene Caldwell Greene; children Danny (Carma) Greene, Barry (Brenda) Greene, Phil (Kathy) Greene, David (Angie) Greene and Gina Meacham (Craig Cornelius); 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and brothers Hubert (Jeanette) Greene and Theron Greene.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento with Bro. Barry Noe officiating, assisted by Bro. J.W. Haire. Burial will be in Island Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be after noon Sunday at the funeral home.
