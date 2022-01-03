Charles Rayburn Sacra, 83, of Owensboro, passed away, Friday, December 31, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Masonville, on September 11, 1938 to the late Joe Claude “J.C.” and Vela Marsh Sacra. He was a retired foreman for Modern Welding and attended Wesleyan Christian Center. Mr. Sacra enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, gardening, racing late model cars, and visiting family and friends.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lois Green Orr and Melnita Moore, and two brothers, Joe and Thomas Sacra.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Alice Allen Sacra; two children, Barry K. (Lisa J.) Sacra and Alisa “Sissi” (Kenneth) Rice; two sisters, Dorcas Nesmith and Rhoda Sacra. He was blessed with two grandchildren, Charles L. Sacra and Craig K. (Trisha) Sacra and one great-grandchild, Naomi J. Sacra.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Haley — McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory in Owensboro with Bro. Trevor Beers officiating. Burial will be in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Miller’s Mill. Friends may visit with Mr. Sacra family from 9 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the Funeral Home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Sacra.
