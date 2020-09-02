Charles Raymond Fitch, 89, of Greenville, died at his home on August 31, 2020. Chuck was born on September 20, 1930, in Braidwood, IL to the late Charles and Mabel Fitch. He married the love of his life, Minnie Ann “Sally” Laumbattus on August 29, 1951. Chuck served his country in the United States Navy on the U.S.S. Bennington from 1950-1954 and was deployed during the Korean War. Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Sally, in 2006, and one brother, Ken Fitch, of Florida.
Following his retirement from Peabody Coal Company after 35 years of employment, Chuck obtained an Associate Degree in Arts with an emphasis in Real Estate. He then started a second career at Lynette Eaves Realty, Inc. and remained there until he became ill earlier this year.
Chuck has been actively involved with the Greenville United Methodist Church, having been a member since moving to Greenville in 1971. Besides his family, serving in multiple capacities with his church, the Great Banquet, and the ACT Christian Academy has brought him the greatest joy.
Chuck leaves behind a legacy of love. He is survived by his three children, two sons, Sidney (Bonnie) Fitch of Greenville, and Stuart (Cindy) Fitch of Greenville; a daughter, Lori (Jeff) Richardson of Lexington, KY; six grandchildren, Dr. Katie (Erik) Ballert of Lexington, KY, Dr. Melissa Fitch of Greenville, Josh (Erica) Richardson of Louisville, KY, Jason (Elizabeth) Fitch of Elkton, KY, Jordan Fitch of McHenry, IL, and Corie Fitch of Greenville; seven great-grandchildren, Sydney and Lucas Harper of Greenville, Lincoln and Elliot Richardson of Louisville, KY, Quay and Marissa Ballert of Lexington, KY, Hansen Fitch of Elkton, KY; two sisters, Bette Ruester and Jackie Pender; and one brother, Randy Fitch.
Services honoring Chuck will be held 2 p.m. on Friday at Greenville United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Barry Robinson officiating, and burial with military honors to follow in the Carter Creek Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be at the Greenville United Methodist Church from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both will be held in compliance with state safety directives, number of visitors will be limited and all must wear masks. Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, Chuck asked for monetary donations be made to the Greenville United Methodist Church. Envelopes will be available at the church. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
