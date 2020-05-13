ROCKPORT, Ind. — Charles Robert “Bob” Richards Sr., 74, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at his home.
Bob was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He retired from ALCOA after 30 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Richards; his children, Charles Richards Jr. and Marc Richards; siblings, Marion “Knobbie” Young, Judy Lindsey, and Johnny Richards.
Services: 2 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. Friday.
Memorial contributions: Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, or support.woundedwarriorproject.org
