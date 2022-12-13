CONSTANTINE — Charles Robinson, 52, of Constantine, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He was an employee in the maintenance department of Breckinridge Memorial Hospital.
Survivors: wife, Michelle Robinson; sons, Wesley “Booty” Robinson, Mitchell Robinson, and Walter Travis Robinson; parents, Loretta and Edwin Elliott and Cindy Robinson; brothers, Aaron Robinson and Joe Robinson; and sisters, Melissa Lyons and Rachel Shelton.
Service: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, with cremation to follow. Visitation: 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: American Heart Association.
