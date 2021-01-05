FORDSVILLE — Charles Russell Matthews, 63, of Fordsville, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was an Air Force veteran and a member of Providence Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Juels Matthews.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Jane Matthews, of Fordsville; his father, Willard Matthews; brothers, Mike Matthews, Jessie Matthews and Billy Matthews; and sisters, Amy Matthews and Carrie Matthews.
Services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville, with burial in Boling Chapel Cemetery in Hancock County. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for visitation and the funeral service will be limited and masks are required in accordance with state guidelines.
