Charles Ryan Rawdon Jr., 50, of Utica, died at his home on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Chuck was born March 26, 1971, in Daviess County. He was a truck driver for over 20 years. Chuck enjoyed hunting and fishing, riding his Harley Davidson and spending time with his family and friends.
Chuck was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles Dole Rawdon; and his father-in-law, Donnie Ray Embry.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 17 years, Tonya Embry Rawdon; a son, Ryan (Kadie) Embry; his parents, Charlie Rawdon and Theresa Taylor; siblings Shaggy (Pat) Higdon, Keith William Tune, Melody (Duane) Taylor and Harmony (William) Embry; mother-in-law Brenda Embry; and an aunt, Jeanna (Aaron) Burgess.
Services will be private. Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
