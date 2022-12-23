Charles “Scott” Farmer, 58, of Owensboro, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Owensboro. He was born Oct. 22, 1964, in Daviess County to the late Darrell Farmer and Joyce Grossman Redmond.
Survivors: wife Beth Farmer; daughter, Ashley Ringkor; sons, Brandon Farmer and Dorian Farmer; and sisters, Cathye Farmer Cordell and Michelle Bellew Eakens.
There will be no service.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy: Scott Farmer Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
