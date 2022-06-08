POWDERLY — Charles Scott Hubler, 59, of Powderly, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at 3:19 a.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was employed at McDonald’s as a cook.
Survivors: wife, Veronica Payton Hubler, and children, Brandon Todd, Jordan Todd, Hayley Todd, Lucas Todd, Chris (Laura) Hubler, and James Hubler.
Funeral services will be private. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Charles Hubler Memorial Fund, C/O Tucker Funeral Home, P. O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330 or online at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
