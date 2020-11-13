Charles Stephen Poiles, 42, of Owensboro, walked in the gates of Heaven on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born June 22, 1978, in Owensboro, Charles worked at Field Packing Company before becoming disabled in an automobile accident in 2006. He loved his family and outdoor activities such as fishing, arrowhead hunting and root harvesting. He was recently confirmed at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Stephen Lee Poiles, in 1991; his Nana, Barbara Faye Poston Allen; and his MeMe, Emma Poiles.
Surviving are his mother, Freda Jeanene Allen Poiles; a brother, Jeremy Scott Poiles of Owensboro; a niece, Amelia Lee Poiles of Madisonville; aunts, Paula (Donnie) Pope of Owensboro, Janie (Kelly) Allen of Evansville and Michelle (Brian) Allen of Tennessee; and cousins, Doug, Cameron, Zach and Seth Allen.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Hospice of Western Kentucky.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation.
