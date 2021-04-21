Charles Steven McLaughlin (herein: Steve) was born Feb. 26, 1958, and passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021.
The son of Charlie and Mary Elizabeth; sibling of Lynda; husband of LaTisha; father of and to Jeremy, Reneah and Cody; grandfather of Jessie, Evie, and Wesley; and guardian of many creatures,both domestic and/or “other”, has taken a ride from this earthly plane by what some described as Jim Rockford’s 1974 Pontiac Firebird on the morning of April 18.
Whilst not a terrific fan of shaving, it is to be remembered that his sagelike beard was not simply a slick veneer on his intellectualism, philosophy, and wit nor that his sometimes “late adopter” mentality blinded his vision towards progress and continued learning.
He either exuded or hid his exacting opines and scopes of this world’s beauty and troubles, depending on the company. The lucky were allowed to share those beams, and well, you should see the other guy.
This son, brother, father, lover, leaver, winner, loser, motorcyclist, 30-plus-year paraplegic, humanitarian, automotive maven, trivia master, film continuity expert, writer, reader and viewer will be honorably celebrated by his family and cadre of colorful friends of many ages and ilk, near and abroad, in a private setting.
“Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” — James Baldwin
...So then there’s that.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
