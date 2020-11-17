BOWLING GREEN — Charles Stone Eaves, 59, of Bowling Green, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. He was born in Greenville, the son of the late John Walton Eaves and Lynell Stone Eaves Brown. He was a member of the Greenville United Methodist Church. He graduated from the University of Kentucky with a bachelor’s degree in 1983 and was the owner of Eaves Insurance for over 30 years. He was a well-known golfer and had won multiple golf tournaments including the Greenville Invitational.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Stephanie Eaves of Bowling Green; two daughters, Emily Eaves, of Bowling Green, and Kate Eaves, of Bowling Green; one brother, John (Jennifer) Eaves, of St. Louis, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17. There will be no visitation. Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
