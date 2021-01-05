Charles Taylor Day Jr., 90, of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Hermitage Care and Rehab. He was born Jan. 19, 1930, in Daviess County to the late Charles and Thelma Day. Charlie was a deacon at Walnut Street Baptist Church and later at Buena Vista Baptist Church. He was also a Sunday School teacher and devoted Christian. Charlie loved the church and dedicated his life to serving the Lord. He loved his family, traveling, and spending time with his friends. Charlie served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and then received a business degree from Kentucky Wesleyan College and was employed at GE, later MPD for over 40 years before retiring.
In addition to his parents, Charles was also preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Jaunita, in 2018.
Those left to cherish his memory include his two daughters, Kim Cloyd, of Louisville and Debbie Hocker and husband Greg, of Philpot; four grandchildren, Megan Hocker Riley (Steven) and Kaelin Hocker, both of Owensboro, John Charles Cloyd and Jordan Cloyd, both of Louisville; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Gayle C. Day (Susan), of Nicholasville; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of Hermitage Care and Rehab for their unconditional loving care.
Visitation for Charles Day will be Wednesday from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory followed by a funeral service with limited attendance. Entombment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and social distance. For visitation please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Sunrise Children’s Services, 1925 Frederica St #200, Owensboro, KY 42301.
