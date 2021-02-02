Charles V. Aull, 87, of Owensboro passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, peacefully under the care of Hospice of W. Kentucky. Born Feb. 10, 1933, in Knottsville, to the late Casper and Jessie Aull, Charles had many nicknames but “Pop” was his favorite. He retired from Whirlpool after 30 years and was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. Charles was a Korean War Army veteran, stationed in Alaska, and honorably discharged after two years and remained active in veterans organizations. As a committed member of the Owensboro Healthpark, Charles always looked forward to his swim class followed by his mandatory afternoon nap. Pop spent every summer at Rough River Lake making memories with his family on the front porch of the cabin or on the pontoon boat with his favorite iced-down beverage.
In addition to his parents, Charles also was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 35 years, Auty Ann Aull in 1992 and a brother, Francis “Dugan” Aull.
Those left to cherish his memory include his three children, Debbie Woodard (Steve), of Owensboro, Tom Aull (Jean), of Harned, and Mike Aull (Cindy), also of Owensboro; nine grandchildren, Zach Woodard (Haleigh), Natalie Woodard (Trevor Lopez), Seth Aull (Shelly), Nick Aull (Melissa), Lindsay Spears (Shawn), Mallory Jenkins (Kevin), Meagan Aull Whitt (Josh), Loren Torres (Jessie), and Nathan Millay (Alisha); 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Carl Aull and Louis Aull (Mary).
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private visitation followed by a funeral Mass at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of W. Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Kosair Children’s Hospital, 231 E Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202.
Memories and condolences for the family of Charles Aull may be left at www.glenncares.com.
