Charles W. Mattingly, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Aug. 3, 1943, in Detroit to the late William and Vena Mattingly. He was a member of Christ Community Church. Charles retired from General Electric and MPD Inc. and loved animals and the outdoors. He was a member of Corvette Lover’s Vette Club, Sunset Cruisers Car Club and Sir Britt Car Club.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Elizabeth “Betsy” Mattingly; daughter Tena Frazier (Kenneth); son Dr. Mark Mattingly (Dr. Shayhana Ebrahim); four grandchildren, Misty Osowicz (Michael), Colton Howard, Azaariah E. Mattingly and Alheena E. Mattingly; and two great-grandchildren, Brayln Osowicz and Hunter Osowicz.
Private family services will be held. There will be a drive-by caravan visitation from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. The family encourages all members of the car clubs to participate in the drive-by caravan. Due to safety directives, please do not exit your car, but you can roll down your window and show your support to Charles’ family.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to Daviess County Animal Control, Nurture to Nature or the Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented