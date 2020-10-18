Charles W. Mattingly, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Oct. 16, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Aug. 3, 1943, in Detroit to the late William and Vena Mattingly. He was a member of Christ Community Church. Charles retired from General Electric and MPD Inc, and loved animals and the outdoors. He was a member of Corvette Lover’s Vette Club, Sunset Cruiser’s Car Club and Sir Britt Car Club.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Elizabeth “Betsy” Mattingly; daughter Tena Frazier (Kenneth); son Dr. Mark Mattingly (Shayhana Ebrahim); four grandchildren, Misty Osowicz (Michael), Colton Howard, Azaariah E. Mattingly and Alheena E. Mattingly; and two great-grandchildren, Brayln Osowicz and Hunter Osowicz.
Services are pending at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to Daviess County Animal Control, Nurture to Nature or the Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented