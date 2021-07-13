RICHLAND, Ind. — Charles W. Small, 96, of Richland, Indiana, died Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Rockport, Indiana.
He attended Richland General Baptist Church. Charlie was a U.S. Army veteran. Charlie had worked for Bosma Construction Company for many years.
Survivors include his loving wife, Lois Small; his children, Debbie Ray, Larry Small and his wife, Tammy, David Small and his wife, Rita, and Pam Wilson and her husband, Gary; his sisters, Betty Paceley, Lois Smith, and Emma McCarroll.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Alexander Cemetery. The U.S. Army will provide military honors. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.
