GRANDVIEW, Ind. — Charles Wallace “Wally” Bryant, 80, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Rockport, Indiana. He was born in Cannelton, Indiana, on March 7, 1941, to Archie Wallace and Dallas Irene (Masterson) Bryant. Wally was a 1960 graduate of Cannelton High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving two years in Germany. He was united in marriage on Oct. 10, 1960, to Frances Ramsey, who preceded him in death.
Wally worked at Tell City Chair Co. until being hired by Alcoa, moving his family to Rockport, Indiana. He retired as a supervisor in 1995 after 30 years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, tending to his vegetable gardens, working on cars and loved taking care of his chickens, sheep and other farm animals.
Surviving are his children, Debra Rhone (Jeffrey) of Rockport, Indiana, and Charles J. “Chuck” Bryant of Grandview, Indiana; granddaughter Rylee Bryant; brothers Don Bryant (Linda) and Larry Bryant (Cathy), both of Rome, Indiana, and Gary Bryant (Pat) of Vulcan, Michigan.
Wally is preceded in death by his wife, Frances in 2008; his son, Dwight Bryant; and parents and siblings Helen Beard, William “Dink,” Ivan, James, Jesse “Vern” and Ron Bryant.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Pastor Joe Green will officiate. Burial, with military rites, will follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery in Rockport, Indiana. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
A mask is to be worn while visiting the funeral home and social distancing is to be practiced.
