HARTFORD — Charles Wayne “Scrapper” Lush, 46, of Hartford, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was born in Elizabethtown July 3, 1976.
Scrapper was the proud, humorous, and playful father of two loving, wonderful sons, Kalé and Kai Lush. He was with his wife Lori (Shocklee) Lush for 21 years and was married for 14 of those years. He was the devoted and loving son of Dianna Lush and Charles (Bridgett) Lush. He loved his wife and boys more than anything. He never met a stranger and would help anyone, stranger or not, with anything within his power. To say he would “give the shirt off his back” would be an understatement.
He loved technology and fixing things, as he was a maintenance technician for many years and had gone to college for networking computers. His boys believed he could fix anything, and he pretty much could. He was very much a people person who couldn’t help being the center of attention, always lighting up the room and everyone in it with his humor, smile, and optimism. Scrapper loved spending time with his boys most of all, building things like his most recent treehouse/mansion, watching and teaching them to play baseball, playing video games, and telling them the most epic stories.
He is proceeded in death by his sister, Tara Wallace.
Scrapper is survived by his wife, Lori; sons, Kalé and Kai; and parents, Dianna Lush and Charles (Bridgett) Lush.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Hartford Memorial Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in New Bethel Cemetery in Hartford. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Hartford Memorial Funeral Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Scrapper. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Scrapper at www.hartfordmemorial.com.
Commented