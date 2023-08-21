BEAVER DAM — Charles Earl Whitaker, 65, of Beaver Dam, died Saturday Aug. 19, 2023, at his home. He was born in Hartford to the late John Calvert and Alma Louise Dunning Whitaker. Charles was a logger and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, mudding and his family.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa Ann Howard Whitaker; four daughters, Lisa Ann Reyes, Sara Ann Herrera, Beth Ann Whitaker, Sylvia Ann Johnson; two brothers, Raymond Whitaker and Oather Whitaker; four sisters, Victoria “Vicky” Howard, Anna Sue “Suzie” Jones, Margaret Francis Johnson, Helen “Darlene” Neighbors; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Darrel Blacklock officiating. Burial will be in Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry. Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2023, and from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Charles Whitaker Memorial Fund at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home.
