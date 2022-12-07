Charles “Bubby” White, 58, of Owensboro, died Sunday, December 4, 2022. Bubby was an Army veteran and a member of AMVETS Post 75.
Survivors: father, Charles, and children, Shawna Scott, Brandon (Kathy) White, Kelsey (Matt) Johnson, Chelsey (Christian) Crabtree, and Byron White.
A celebration of life for Mr. White will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy: Charles “Bubby” White Memorial Fund, c/o Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, 519 Locust St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
