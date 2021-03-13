HEBBARDSVILLE — Charles William Keach, 93, of Hebbardsville, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at his home.
He retired from Spencer Chemical Co. after 25 years and then worked as a maintenance supervisor with Southwire Aluminum in Hawesville, retiring in 1996. Charles also owned and operated Keach’s Body Shop and was a farmer. He was a World War II U.S. Army Air Corps veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Lula Nobles Keach, who died April 8, 2012; his parents, Talmage and Nellie Gregg Keach; and two brothers, Douglas Keach and Warren “W.D” Keach.
Survivors include two daughters, Brenda Keach Hester and her husband, Thomas, of Henderson and Glenda Keach of Key Colony Beach, Florida; one son, Randy Keach of Henderson; four grandchildren, John Hester and his wife, Melissa, Margaret Hester Puryear and her husband, Jay, Nicol Walters and her husband, Kenny, and Matthew Keach; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be noon Tuesday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Rev. Mayer VanBussum will officiate. Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be John Hester, Thomas Hester, Jay Puryear, Danny Branson, Wil Hall and Charles Kloke.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
