Charles William Mullican Jr., 78, of Stanley, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021. He was born in Stanley, on September 17, 1943 to the late Charles William, Sr. and Sophie Kaelin Mullican. Charlie was the co-owner of Mullican Feed Mill. He was a member of St. Peter of Alcantara Church. Charlie was the treasurer for the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department, and was the chair for the finance committee at his church. He enjoyed playing poker, and loved doing card tricks.
Along with his parents, Charlie is preceded in death by his grandparents, William Jefferson and Eva Catherine Lancaster Mullican.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mildred Stengell Mullican; his siblings, Mary Ann (John) Ebelhar, Linda (John) Perri, Mike (Pam) Mullican, David (Patty) Mullican, Elaine (Barry Liles) Mullican, Becky (Bill) Hardy, Ricky (Jan) Mullican, and Sarah (Bill) Blincoe; several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews; a special niece, Rachel (Glenn) Maddox; a special nephew, Michael (Heather) Mullican, Jr., and his adopted great-grandkids, Graylin, Sophie, Maddie, Reese, and Easton.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at St. Peter of Alcantara. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, and again from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the church. Prayers will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky; 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301; and St. Peter of Alcantara Church; 81 Church St, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky; 3419 Wathen's Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301; and St. Peter of Alcantara Church; 81 Church St, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the church.
