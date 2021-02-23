Charles William Strehl, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. He was born Oct. 31, 1936, in Owensboro, to the late Charles Frank Strehl and Mary Catherine Martin Strehl. Charles served in the Navy Reserves from 1955 till 1963, and then started his 40-plus-year career as a truck driver and retired from Consolidated Freight in 1994. He was a member of the Local Teamsters No. 215. Charles enjoyed painting, working in his yard, and especially going out to eat and spending time with his two daughters.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Nellie Lucille Drake Strehl; and a sister, Dorothy Basham.
Charles is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Steven) McFarland and Carla (Linny) Whitaker-Taylor; three grandchildren, Janssen (Mariela Chavez) Payne, Stevie (Kevin) Kretz, and Charlie (Whitney Galloway) McFarland; a great-grandson, Renley Kretz; two sisters, Mary Evelyn Murphy, and Thomasine (Dale) Lambert; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Charles Strehl, with limited attendance due to health directives, will be held Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday all at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Christ Chapel at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation and service please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Charles Strehl may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented