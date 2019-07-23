Lt. Col. Charles William White, 73, of Owensboro passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was born in Owensboro on May 7, 1946, to the late Charles E. White and Louise Pate White. Charles was an officer with the Salvation Army where he served faithfully for 46 years. He was a member of the Kentucky Colonels. Charles was a part of the Rotary International Club. Charles enjoyed golfing, boating and working in the yard.
Along with his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his daughter, Tonja Renee Glenn.
Charles is survived by his wife, Shirley S. White; his children, Jeffery S. White, Janine (Rob) Vincent, Connie (Troy) Bowman; 10 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Lt. Col. Charles William White at www.haleymcginnis.com.
