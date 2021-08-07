GREENVILLE — Charles Winford Jones, 79, of Greenville, died Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. He attended Mercer Baptist Church and retired from SuperValu as a truck driver.
Survivors include his daughters, Pam Hardison, Rhonda Waid and Teresa Hendrix; and brothers Wayne Jones and Bobby Jones.
Graveside service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Carneal Cemetery, Lewisburg. Walk-through only visitation: After 5 p.m. Saturday at First Assembly of God Church, Greenville with masks required.
