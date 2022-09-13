Charlesetta “Charlie” Miller, 78, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home in Owensboro. She was born February 4, 1944, to the late Mary Cobb (Adkins) and Forrest Cobb in Rumsey. She worked as a seamstress in her early years and as a waitress for many years thereafter. Charlie loved her family and friends. She enjoyed reading, painting, playing cards, furniture upholstery, sewing, yard sales, her flowers, especially her peonies, and was an avid animal lover.
She was preceded in death by a son, Terry (Jane) Miller; a daughter, Cherie (Ricky) Ferry; and a grandson, Stevie Ferry.
She is survived by two sons, Bruce (Ronda) Miller and Tony (Tina) Miller; seven grandchildren, Ricky Ferry, Geri Ferry, Mathew Miller, Kelly Miller, Kyle Miller, Cody Miller, and Tanner Miller; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Larry (Rita) Cobb; sister, Brenda Perkins; and a cousin, Charlotte Vance.
There will be no services or visitation. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Please send expressions of sympathy to your local animal shelter in her name.
