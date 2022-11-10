Charley R. Mattingly, 76, of Owensboro passed away Monday, November 7, 2022, under the care of Hospice of W. Kentucky. As one of 12 children, the Daviess County native was born April 4, 1946, to the late Edwin and Mary Conner Mattingly. Charley was of the Catholic faith and served honorably in the U.S. Army. He became co-owner and operator of Riverside Door Service in Louisville. Most people will fondly remember Charley as the owner of Charley’s Yellow Rose for 35 years who retired in 2018. His musical talent provided the ability to play many instruments and start the Charley Mattingly and the Rebel Creek Band. Charley also enjoyed traveling, visiting caves, and going on cruises.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 12 years, Kathy Gies Mattingly; sons, Charles Raymond Mattingly Jr. (Robin) of Utica, Jeffrey Mattingly of Owensboro, and Greg Adler (Jessica) of Wadesville, Indiana; daughters, Elizabeth Hobbs (David) and Kimberly Adler both of Evansville, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Heath, Trent, Nicole, Gavin, Jaxon, Graham, and Willow; siblings, Linda, Joseph, James, Nancy, Mary Ann, Johnnie, Tony, Gene, and Joyce, some of which have preceded Charley in death; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express sincere appreciation to the caring staffs at the Heartford House, Oncology at OHRH, and Davita Owensboro Dialysis.
A memorial service will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A private burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Heartford House c/o Hospice of W. Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
