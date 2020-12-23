BEECHMONT — Charley Richard Thompson, 69, of Beechmont, died at 12:53 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mr. Thompson was born Aug. 16, 1951, in Gravette, Arkansas. He was a production clerk at Goodwill in Central City and was a member of Beechmont Missionary Baptist Church. He was also a U.S. Army veteran.
He is survived by his daughter, Aimy Thompson; stepdaughter Charity Thompson; five grandchildren, Rachelle Dawn Thompson, Joshue Lee Thompson, Steven Michael Thompson, Donavan Scott Thompson and Mariea Lynn Thompson; brother David Thompson; and sisters-in-law Kathy Rainwater and Elsie Thompson.
Services are private. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
