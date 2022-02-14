ISLAND — Charlie Carlisle 89, of Island, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at his home in Island. Charles Edward Carlisle was born November 11, 1932 in Sacramento, Kentucky to the late Charles Theodrick and Willodean Whitmer Carlisle, married to the former Aethel Rosamond Maddox July 21, 1952 and was better known as “Charlie” to both his family and friends. Charlie retired as an avionics technician from the U.S. Air Force, later retired from Alcoa, Warrick Operations and was a member of Buttonsberry Baptist Church. He was a member of Island Lodge #743 F. & A.M., a member of the Rizpah Temple in Madisonville and a HAM operator. Charlie also enjoyed camping, motorcycling and scuba diving.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Aethel Carlisle; a son, Rodney Carlisle (Jackie) of North Port, Florida; two daughters, Debra Willis of Owensboro and Theresa Bartlett (Rodney) of Utica; six grandchildren, Matthew Bartlett, Michael Bartlett (Megan), Caitlin Bramschreiber (Luke), Jake Willis (Elizabeth Hyland), Nick Willis (Katie Maiden), and Sam Willis; nine great grandchildren, Caraline Bartlett, Olivia Bartlett, Bradley Bartlett, Martin Bramschreiber, Hadley Bramschreiber, Hannah Bramschreiber, Eloise Bramschreiber, Warren Bramschreiber, and Margot Willis; and two sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Brother Denny Campbell officiating. Burial will be in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. Friends may visit with Charlie’s family from 3:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Monday and from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at Musters in Livermore. Masonic services for Charlie will be held at 6:00 P.M. Monday at Musters in Livermore.
Charlie’s services will be streamed live on at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday.
The Charlie Carlisle family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Sunrise Children Services; 1925 Frederica Street; #200; Owensboro, Kentucky 42301.
