CALHOUN -- Charlie Clark, 74, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Charles Landon Clark was born Dec. 18, 1944, in Owensboro to the late James Maurice and Irene Goode Clark and was married to the former Carolyn Sallee on May 30, 1975. Charlie retired from R&D Electric of Madisonville and attended St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Calhoun. He enjoyed both fishing and camping. In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Sallee Clark, who died June 6, 2012.
Survivors include his son, Tony Clark (Janet) of Calhoun; and a granddaughter, MaKenzie Clark.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial will be in Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Charlie's family from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday at Musters in Calhoun.
