Charlie Hood, 77, of Philpot, passed away on March 22, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, in Owensboro. He was born on October 13, 1944, in Philpot, to the late Justin and Bernice Hardesty Hood.
Charlie retired from Southwire after 31 years. He was extremely kind, generous, and never met a stranger. He loved his family dearly and also loved his Tennessee Walking Horses.
He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Hood and Gerald Ray Hood.
Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Celeste Medley-Hood. He is lovingly remembered by his children, Ted (Paula) Hood, Linda (Robert) Hoover, and Judy Hood; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; siblings, Darrell (Lois) Hood, Jackie (Clemie) Cecil, Doug (Dorothy) Hood, Sheila Head, Sandy Mayfield, Linda Hagan, Norma (Ed) Fulkerson, and Debbie (Larry) Murphy; in-laws, Connie Hood, Judy Hood, Mary (Ken) Roberts, Winnie (Joe) Foster, Mark Ebelhar, and Sue (Wayne) Hall; and numerous beloved nephews and nieces.
Mass of Christian burial will be noon on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Sts. Joe and Paul Catholic Church with Father Kalombo officiating. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Prayers will be said at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, by Father Kalombo at the funeral home.
Charitable donations may be made to the St. Benedict Shelter, 1001 W 7th St, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
